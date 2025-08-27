B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 7,828,744 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 963.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,828,744 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.08% of Itau Unibanco worth $47,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $67,000.
Itau Unibanco Trading Down 0.9%
Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a yield of 45.0%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Itau Unibanco
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.