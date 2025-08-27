Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 482 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.