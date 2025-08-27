Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after buying an additional 1,709,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,663 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

