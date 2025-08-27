B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,005,927 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,927 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.18% of NIKE worth $169,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

NKE opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.