SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

