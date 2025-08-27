CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 886.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 235,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 211,398 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 339,979 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

