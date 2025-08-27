CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $296.75 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.