Achain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.85 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.85 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000712 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.