ai16z (AI16Z) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One ai16z token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. ai16z has a total market cap of $115.01 million and approximately $41.88 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ai16z alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.15 or 1.00082443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110,884.24 or 0.99808891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.85 or 0.00374314 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,997,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,997,627.06064144. The last known price of ai16z is 0.10545568 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $46,555,387.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ai16z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ai16z and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.