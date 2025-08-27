Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Stock Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,517,000 after buying an additional 1,436,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,719,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,129,000 after buying an additional 759,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

