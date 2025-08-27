Comedian Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.44 Million (BAN)

Comedian (BAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Comedian token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Comedian has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Comedian has a total market cap of $81.44 million and $11.30 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.15 or 1.00082443 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,884.24 or 0.99808891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.85 or 0.00374314 BTC.

About Comedian

Comedian’s genesis date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. The official website for Comedian is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.08438236 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,075,685.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

