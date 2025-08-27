Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,587,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $277,269.94. The trade was a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,565.75. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,249. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

