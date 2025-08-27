Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the first quarter worth $33,124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $16,533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 143,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 106.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 440,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $1.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11. This represents a dividend yield of 580.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, New Street Research downgraded shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

