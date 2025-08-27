Comerica Bank Purchases 23,096 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

