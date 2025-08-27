Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,513 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $369.30 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.16 and its 200 day moving average is $370.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.69.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

