BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.