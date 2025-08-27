American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $320.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.48 and a 200-day moving average of $289.89. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

