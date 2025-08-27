iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000.

IGF stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

