Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

