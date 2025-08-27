Comerica Bank Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $126.96.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

