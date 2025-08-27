Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

