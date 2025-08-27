Comerica Bank Grows Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Hershey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $170.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,337 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,323 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.5%

HSY opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.