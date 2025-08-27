Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $15,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 target price (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,705.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,700.97 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,592.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,167.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.