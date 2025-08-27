Piedmont Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Piedmont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,381,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 27.2% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

