Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

