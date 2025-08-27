TELUS Corporation $TU Position Cut by Piedmont Capital Management LLC

Piedmont Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

