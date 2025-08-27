Ieq Capital LLC Sells 311,858 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,858 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. HSBC upgraded Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.