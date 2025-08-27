AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF $VEGA is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,993 shares during the period. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF accounts for 1.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $57,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VEGA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VEGA Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for consistent returns in part by writing call options on its underlying securities. Long puts are used to hedge downside risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.