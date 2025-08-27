Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2%

ABT stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.