Ieq Capital LLC Sells 85,161 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,161 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in UiPath by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price objective on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PATH opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

