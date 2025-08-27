Ieq Capital LLC Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,553 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,136,661.97. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,485.15. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

