Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. $PKOH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Park-Ohio worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.10 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $83,506.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 911,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,189.48. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

