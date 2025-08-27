nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.712. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.21 EPS.
nCino Stock Up 1.1%
nCino stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
