nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.712. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.21 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 1.1%

nCino stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 281,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,163,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

