Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $572,000 Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. $TPVG

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.20% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, insider Sajal Srivastava bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Labe bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 595,314 shares of company stock worth $3,781,990. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.4%

TPVG stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%.The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

