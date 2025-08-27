Checkit (LON:CKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkit (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Checkit had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 36.15%.

Checkit Price Performance

LON:CKT opened at GBX 16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.31. Checkit has a 12 month low of GBX 11.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Checkit

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

