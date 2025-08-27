nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.200-0.21 EPS.
nCino Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.35, a PEG ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.
Insider Activity at nCino
In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,155 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $114,054.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 466,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,417.55. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,733,054.45. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,603 shares of company stock worth $593,002. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.