nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.194. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.0 million-$148.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.1 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

nCino stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.77. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,733,054.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,603 shares of company stock valued at $593,002 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in nCino by 105.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 33.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 30.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

