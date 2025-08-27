TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ THCH opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. TH International has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

