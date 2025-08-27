Heico (NYSE:HEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Heico had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Heico Stock Up 9.1%

HEI opened at $332.98 on Wednesday. Heico has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.17 and its 200-day moving average is $281.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at Heico

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,458,696.92. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 216.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 30.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Heico by 10.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Heico by 2.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

