1,068 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Bought by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of SNPS opened at $596.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.05 and a 200-day moving average of $501.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.79.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
