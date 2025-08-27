Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $258.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

