Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWKN opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.62.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWKN. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

