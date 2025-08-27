TCM Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,933 shares of company stock worth $7,628,428. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

