Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DECK opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

