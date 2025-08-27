TCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in International Paper by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

International Paper Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.