Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $152,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Singular Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,676,896.59. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 713,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

