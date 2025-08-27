Standard Motor Products, Inc. $SMP Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,753 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.63. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $40.18.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.21 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

