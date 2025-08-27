Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the first quarter valued at $915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Corporation Of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $154,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,798. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $354,570. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Up 0.8%

ODC stock opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.67. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.