Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. $MFIN

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFIN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MFIN. Wall Street Zen cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Medallion Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.07 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

