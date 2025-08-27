TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.5%

Whirlpool stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

